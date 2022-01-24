Jamaica reports 1,117 new COVID cases, five deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 1,117 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths on Sunday.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 120,682 and the death toll to 2,599.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 660 females and 457 males with ages ranging from seven days to 103 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (247), Kingston and St Andrew (227), St James (156), St Ann (116), Trelawny (81), Westmoreland (48), Clarendon (44), Manchester (44), St Mary (39), Hanover (33), St Thomas (32), St Elizabeth (28), and Portland (24).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include two males (ages 72 and 75) and two females (ages 70 and 79) from Kingston and St Andrew whose deaths were previously reported under investigation. A 75-year-old female from St Catherine was also among the latest victims. The deaths occurred between September 2021 and January 2022.

Six deaths were reported under investigation while another was reported as coincidental.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 189 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,463.

The positivity rate from the latest batch of testing was 48 per cent. There are 546 people hospitalised, 27 of them critically ill.

There are 12,820 confirmed active cases on the island.

