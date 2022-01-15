Jamaica reports 1,267 new COVID cases, five deaths

Jamaica reports 1,267 new COVID cases, five deathsSaturday, January 15, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Friday, January 14, bringing the infection total to 110,250 and total deaths to 2,522.
The new cases include 776 females and 490 males with ages ranging from two months to 98 years; the gender classification in one case is awaiting confirmation. The positivity rate was 59.6 per cent.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (358), St Catherine (279), St James (113), St Mary (88), Manchester (81), St Elizabeth (81), St Thomas (55), Hanover (47), St Ann (44), Trelawny (37), Westmoreland (37), Clarendon (33) and Portland (14).
The deceased are a 70-year-old male from St Catherine; a 69-year-old male from St Ann, a 33-year-old female from St Ann, a 70-year-old male from Portland, and a 79-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.
According to the ministry, the deaths occurred between August 9, 2021 and January 13, 2022.
In the meantime, 101 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 67,047.
Currently, 424 people are hospitalised, 46 of which are severely ill, while eight are critically ill and 85 are moderately ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy