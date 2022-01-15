Jamaica reports 1,267 new COVID cases, five deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Friday, January 14, bringing the infection total to 110,250 and total deaths to 2,522.

The new cases include 776 females and 490 males with ages ranging from two months to 98 years; the gender classification in one case is awaiting confirmation. The positivity rate was 59.6 per cent.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (358), St Catherine (279), St James (113), St Mary (88), Manchester (81), St Elizabeth (81), St Thomas (55), Hanover (47), St Ann (44), Trelawny (37), Westmoreland (37), Clarendon (33) and Portland (14).

The deceased are a 70-year-old male from St Catherine; a 69-year-old male from St Ann, a 33-year-old female from St Ann, a 70-year-old male from Portland, and a 79-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

According to the ministry, the deaths occurred between August 9, 2021 and January 13, 2022.

In the meantime, 101 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 67,047.

Currently, 424 people are hospitalised, 46 of which are severely ill, while eight are critically ill and 85 are moderately ill.