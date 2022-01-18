Jamaica reports 1,548 new COVID cases, 15 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifteen Jamaicans became the latest victims of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the country reported 1,548 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

This increased the virus death toll since the start of the pandemic to 2,551 and the total number of cases to 114,986.

The latest victims include five males (ages 46, 75, 85, 92 and 96) and five females (ages 39, 52, 75, 80 and 87) from St Catherine.

Three males (ages 69, 74 and 75) along with a 39-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 77-year-old man from St Thomas were also among the latest cases.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 971 females and 577 males with ages ranging from 15 days to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (545), St Catherine (262), St James (143), St Ann (102), Westmoreland (81), St Elizabeth (75), Manchester (72), Clarendon (62), St Thomas (56), Trelawny (50), Hanover (42), Portland (39), and St Mary (20).

Another death was reported as coincidental.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 209 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 67,481.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 51.5%. Approximately 540 people are hospitalised.

There are 15,329 confirmed active cases on the island.

