Jamaica reports 102 new COVID cases, one death

Jamaica reports 102 new COVID cases, one deathMonday, November 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday, bringing the local infection total to 90,807, and total deaths to 2,359.
The new cases comprise 65 females and 35 males with ages ranging from two years to 98 years.
The cases were recorded in St Mary (24), Kingston and St Andrew (23), St Ann (12), St Catherine (12), Clarendon (eight), Trelawny six), St James (five), St Elizabeth (three), Hanover (two), Manchester (two), St Thomas (two), Westmoreland (two), and Portland (one).
The latest death is a 91-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. The death occurred on November 20, 2021.
In the meantime, 116 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 61,836.
