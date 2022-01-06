Jamaica reports 1,128 new cases in one day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Thursday reported over 1000 new cases of COVID-19, a record high for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country recorded 1,128 new cases and three virus-related deaths in the last 24-hours.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 98,194 and the death toll to 2,486.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 645 females and 476 males with ages ranging from two months to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (480), St Catherine (211), St James (80), St Elizabeth (66), St Thomas (56), Manchester (53), Portland (45), St Ann (38), Clarendon (31), Hanover (24), Trelawny (22), Westmoreland (13), and St Mary (nine).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are a 46-year-old male from St Catherine, an 83-year-old female from Clarendon, and an 83-year-old female from St Catherine. Another death was reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 89 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,236.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 46.8%.

There are confirmed 4,863 confirmed active cases on the island.

