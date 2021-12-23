Jamaica reports 11 COVID fatalities, 53 new cases

Jamaica reports 11 COVID fatalities, 53 new casesThursday, December 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Thursday reported 11 COVID fatalities and 53 new cases of the virus.
This brings the total number of deaths recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 2,461 and the virus tally to 92,279.
Ten of the latest victims are from Trelawny including five females (ages 56, 63, 66, 83 and 103) and five males (ages 51, 56, 78, 84 and 85).
One of the deaths was previously reported under investigation.
The 11th death is an 83-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.
The deaths were recorded between August 30 and December 20.
Meanwhile, of the newly reported cases, there were 31 females and 22 males with ages ranging from two years to 83 years.
The cases were recorded in St James (23), Kingston and St Andrew (19), Manchester (three), St Ann (three), St Catherine (two), St Elizabeth (two), and Trelawny (one).
The country also recorded 148 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 64,582.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
