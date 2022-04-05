Jamaica reports 11 new COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Monday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,880 and the death toll to 2,898.

Of the newly reported cases, there were five females and six males with ages ranging from 26 years to 71 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (five), St James (three), St Catherine (two), and Westmoreland (one).

Meanwhile, the latest death was an 83-year-old woman from St Catherine whose death was recorded in September 2021 and reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 79 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,504.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 2.8 per cent.

There are 215 people hospitalised, none critically ill.

There are 252 confirmed active cases on the island.