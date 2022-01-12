Jamaica reports 1,207 new COVID cases, four deaths

Jamaica reports 1,207 new COVID cases, four deathsWednesday, January 12, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Wednesday reported 1,207 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 106,379 and the death toll to 2,504.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 740 females and 467 males with ages ranging from 10 days to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (280), St James (218), St Elizabeth (148), St Catherine (132), Westmoreland (83), St Mary (75), Clarendon (69), Manchester (53), St Ann (51), Trelawny (36), Hanover (27), St Thomas (23), and Portland (12).
Meanwhile, the latest victims are two men (ages 79 and 89) and two women (ages 53 and 78) from St Catherine.
Two other deaths were reported as coincidental.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 76 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,751.
The country's positivity rate now stands at 48.4%.
There are 11,427 confirmed active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
