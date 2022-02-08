Jamaica reports 128 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Monday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 126,350 and the death toll to 2,699.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 69 females and 59 males, with ages ranging from three months to 100 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (44), St Thomas (19), Kingston and St Andrew (16), Manchester (11), Clarendon (seven), Trelawny (seven), Westmoreland (seven), Hanover (five), St Catherine (four), St Ann (three), St Elizabeth (two), St Mary (two), and Portland (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victim is a 63-year-old female from St Catherine.

Another death was reported as coincidental and four other deaths were reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 195 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,818.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 13.9 per cent.

There are 387 people hospitalised, eight of them critically ill.

There are 3,746 confirmed active cases on the island.

