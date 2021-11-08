Jamaica reports 12 COVID fatalities, 65 new virus cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twelve COVID-19 fatalities were reported on Monday, pushing Jamaica's virus death toll to 2,287.

The latest victims are:

A 72-year-old male from St James;

A 38-year-old male from St James;

A 62-year-old female from St James;

An 84-year-old male from St Ann;

An 89-year-old female from St Ann;

An 86-year-old female from St Elizabeth;

A 63-year-old female from St Elizabeth;

A 62-year-old female from St Elizabeth;

An 80-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew;

A 34-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew;

A 69-year-old female from Portland; and

A 47-year-old male from St Catherine.

The deaths occurred between August 4 and November 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 65 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 89,746.

The new cases comprise 40 females and 25 males with ages ranging from five years to 92 years.

The ministry said 30 of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 18 in St Catherine, four in Clarendon, three in St Ann, two each in Hanover, Manchester, and St Elizabeth, and one each in Portland, St Mary, St Thomas, and Westmoreland.

The ministry further reported 279 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 59,318.

