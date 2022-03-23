Jamaica reports 12 new COVID cases, three deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and three fatalities on Tuesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,594 and the death toll to 2,872.

Of the newly reported cases, there were five females and seven males, with ages ranging from two years to 82 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (four), Kingston and St Andrew (two), St Catherine (two), Westmoreland (two), St Ann (one), and St Mary (one).

Meanwhile, the latest deaths are two women (ages 68 and 79) and an 85-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew. The deaths were recorded in September 2021 as under investigation.

The country also recorded 86 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,489.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 4.7 per cent.

There are 36 people hospitalised, one of them critically ill.

There are 236 confirmed active cases on the island.