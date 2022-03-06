Jamaica reports 13 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Saturday reported 13 new cases of the COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,719 and the death toll stands at 2,827.

Of the newly reported cases, there were seven females and six males with ages ranging from seven months to 72 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (four), Kingston and St Andrew (three), Clarendon (three), Hanover (one), St James (one), and St Mary (one).

Meanwhile, the latest fatalities are a 91-year-old woman from Westmoreland whose death was recorded in February 2022 and a 75-year-old woman from St Catherine whose death was recorded in March of this year.

Four more deaths were reported under investigation.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 185 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 78,664.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 3.1%.

There are confirmed 403 active cases on the island.

