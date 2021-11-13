Jamaica reports 144 new virus cases, 11 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 144 new cases of the COVID-19 and 11 virus-related deaths on Saturday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 90,149 and the confirmed deaths to 2,322.

The new cases comprise 91 females and 53 males with ages ranging from one year to 86 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 59 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 31 in Kingston and St Andrew, 13 in Clarendon, 10 in St Thomas, eight in St James, six each in St Ann and St Elizabeth, five in Manchester, three in Portland, two in Westmoreland, and one in St Mary.

Meanwhile, the latest victims are:

A 66-year-old female from Kingston and Andrew (previously under investigation);

A 73-year-old male from Hanover;

A 45-year-old male from Hanover;

An 88-year-old female from Kingston and Andrew;

A 74-year-old female from Westmoreland;

A 70-year-old male from Westmoreland;

A 55-year-old female from Manchester (previously under investigation);

An 82-year-old female from Westmoreland;

A 66-year-old male from Manchester;

An 86-year-old female from Kingston and Andrew (previously under investigation); and

A 73-year-old female from Trelawny.

Another death was reported under investigation while one more was classified as coincidental. The coincidental death was also previously under investigation. The deaths occurred between April 5 and November 10.

The ministry further reported 194 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 60,314. There are 26,885 active cases on the island.

