Jamaica reports 152 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities on Wednesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 126,589 and the death toll to 2,708.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 82 females and 70 males, with ages ranging from four months to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (53), St Catherine (26), St James (16), Clarendon (12), Westmoreland (10), Manchester (eight, St Elizabeth (eight), St Thomas (seven), Trelawny (four), Portland (three), Hanover (two), St Mary (two), and St Ann (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are a 79-year-old male from Clarendon and a 75-year-old male from Trelawny.

Two more deaths were reported as coincidental and six were reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 242 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 72,219.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 14.9 per cent.

There are 394 people hospitalised, 11 of them critically ill.

There are 2,805 confirmed active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.