Jamaica reports 158 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Saturday reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 and no virus related deaths.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,513.

The death toll remains at 2,462, however, one death was classified as coincidental while another was reported under investigation.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 85 females and 72 males with ages ranging from two months to 97 years. The sex of one of the new cases was reported under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (96), St Catherine (19), St Ann (nine), St James (nine), Westmoreland (seven), Hanover (six), St Mary (four), Trelawny (three), Portland (three), Clarendon (one), and Manchester (one).

The country also recorded 150 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 64,882.

