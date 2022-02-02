Jamaica reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Jamaica reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deathsWednesday, February 02, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 124,967 and the death toll to 2,675.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the death of a 73-year-old man from Clarendon occurred in September 2021 and was previously listed as under investigation.
The deaths occurred between January 9- 31, 2022 and included seven people from St Elizabeth; six women, ages 84, 82, 93, 72, 65, 86 and a 94-year-old man. Three people from Kingston and St Andrew also died, two men, ages 65 and 53 and an 86-year-old woman. The other death was a 90-year woman from Westmoreland.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 91 females and 70 males with ages ranging from four months to 95 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (45), Kingston and St Andrew (31), Clarendon (19), Manchester (16), St Mary (13), Westmoreland, St James (nine each), St Ann (seven), Hanover (five), St Thomas, Trelawny, Portland (two each) and St Elizabeth (one).
The country's positivity rate is now 21.6 per cent.
The country also recorded 137 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 70,340.
