Jamaica reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Tuesday reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 and no virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,950.

The death toll remains at 2,464, however, one death was reported under investigation.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 97 females and 63 males with ages ranging from 25 days to 78 years. The sex of one of the new cases was reported under investigation.

The cases were recorded in St James (73), Kingston and St Andrew (36), St Ann (17), St Catherine (10), Hanover (nine), St Mary (six), Westmoreland (six), Trelawny (two), Portland (one), and St Thomas (one).

The country also recorded 150 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,332.

