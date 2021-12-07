Jamaica reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Tuesday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,554 and the death toll to 2411.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 11 females and seven males with ages ranging from four months to 91 years.

The cases were recorded in St Thomas (four), Hanover (three), St Catherine (three), St James (three), Westmoreland (two), Kingston and St Andrew (one), Manchester (one), and Trelawny (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victim is an 84-year-old male from St Ann. Another death was reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 127 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,223.

