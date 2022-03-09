Jamaica reports 18 new COVID cases, four deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 18 new cases of the COVID-19 and four fatalities on Tuesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,246 and the death toll to 2,835.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 12 females and six males, with ages ranging from one year to 82 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (eight), Kingston and St Andrew (four), St Catherine (four), Clarendon (one), and Manchester (one).

Meanwhile, the latest deaths include two men (ages 78 and 83) from St Catherine, and a 64-year-old male from Westmoreland, whose deaths were recorded in March 2022. A 96-year-old woman from St Catherine, whose death was recorded in February 2022, was also among the latest deaths.

The country also recorded 50 new recoveries, bringing the total number to 78,996.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 3.9 per cent.

There are 81 people hospitalised, two of them critically ill.

There are 346 confirmed active cases on the island.

