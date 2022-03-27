Jamaica reports 18 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Jamaica reports 18 new COVID cases, two more deathsSunday, March 27, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Saturday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,679.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported two more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,879.
Of the newly reported cases, there were eight females and 10 males with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.
The cases were recorded in Clarendon (one), Hanover (one), Kingston and St Andrew (five), St Ann (one), St Catherine (four), St Mary (two), St James (three) and Westmoreland (one).
Meanwhile, the latest victims are a 73-year-old female from Westmoreland who died in January 2022, and a 78-year-old male from St Catherine who died in March 2021
The country also recorded 79 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,830.
The positivity rate in the latest round of testing was two per cent.
There are 212 confirmed active cases on the island.
