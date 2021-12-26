Jamaica reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Jamaica reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, one deathSunday, December 26, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica —The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,705.
In the meantime, one more death was reported bringing the virus death toll to 2,463.
Of the newly reported cases there were 114 females and 78 males. The cases were recorded in Hanover (12), Kingston and St Andrew (37), Manchester (seven), St Ann (17), St Catherine (three), St Elizabeth (one), St James (90), St Mary (four), St Thomas (two), Trelawny (eight) and Westmoreland (11).
The latest deaths is a 74-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. He died on December 20, 2021.
The country also recorded 150 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,032.
