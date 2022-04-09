Jamaica reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 fatalities on Friday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,992 and the death toll to 2,914.

Of the newly reported cases, there were eight females and 12 males with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (one), Kingston and St Andrew (two), St Ann (four), St Catherine (two), St James (four), Manchester (one), St Mary (two), Trelawny (one) and Westmoreland (three).

The deceased are:

1. A 63-year-old male from Trelawny

2. A 94-year-old male also from Trelawny who both died in January 2022.

3. An 83-year-old male

4. A 65-year-old female

5. A 37-year-old female

6. A 55-year-old female

7. A 74-year-old male

8. A 90-year-old male

All of the above victims hailed from Trelawny. Their deaths occurred in February 2022.

An 87-year-old and a 33-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew were also among the latest victims. Their deaths were recorded in April 2022.

There were two additional deaths from October 2021. They are a 69-year-old and an 83-year-old female from Trelawny.

The country also recorded 71 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,883.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 2.1 per cent.