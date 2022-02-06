Jamaica reports 212 new COVID cases, three deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 212 new cases of COVID-19 and three fatalities on Saturday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 125,993 and the death toll to 2,694.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 120 females and 92 males, with ages ranging from 54 days to 91 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (48), St Mary (31), St Catherine (27), St James (23), Manchester (17), Clarendon (16), St Elizabeth (14), Westmoreland (14), Trelawny (10), St Thomas (nine) and St Ann (three).

Hanover and Portland were the only parishes to record zero cases.

Meanwhile, the latest victims include an 83-year-old female and a 19-year-old female, both from Clarendon, and an 87-year-old female from St Mary. The deaths occurred in January 2022. One death was reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 158 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,439.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 26.8 per cent.

There are 407 people hospitalised, 17 of them critically ill.

There are 4,019 confirmed active cases on the island.