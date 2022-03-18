Jamaica reports 21 new COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Thursday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,477 and the death toll to 2,858.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 11 females and nine males, with ages ranging from six months to 82 years. The sex of one of the cases was reported under investigation.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (eight), St James (seven), Hanover (three), St Thomas (two), and Clarendon (one).

Meanwhile, the latest death is a 48-year-old woman from Hanover. Her death was previously reported in September 2021 as under investigation.

The country also recorded 107 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,975.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 3.0 per cent.

There are 57 people hospitalised, two of them critically ill.

There are 256 confirmed active cases on the island.

