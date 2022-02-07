Jamaica reports 229 new COVID cases, four deaths

Jamaica reports 229 new COVID cases, four deathsMonday, February 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 229 new cases of COVID-19 and four fatalities on Sunday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 126,222 and the death toll to 2,698.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 134 females and 95 males, with ages ranging from 23 days to 108 years.
The cases were recorded in Clarendon (12), Kingston and St Andrew (53), St Mary (four), St Catherine (51), St James (18), Manchester (16), St Elizabeth (13), Westmoreland (12), Trelawny (5), Hanover (seven), Portland (18) and St Ann (20).
St Thomas was the only parish to record zero cases.
The deceased:
1. A 34-year-old female from St Elizabeth
2. An 82-year-old female from St Thomas
3. A 54-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew
4. A 79-year-old female from St Elizabeth
The country also recorded 184 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,623. There are 3,892 active coronavirus cases on the island.
The country's positivity rate now stands at 24.9 per cent.
