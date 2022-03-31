Jamaica reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Wednesday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,757.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported four more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,888.



Of the newly reported cases, there were 13 females and nine males, with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.



The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (nine), Portland (two), St Ann (one), St Catherine (one) and St Elizabeth (eight).

Meanwhile, the latest deaths comprise:

1. A 72-year-old male from Trelawny

2. A 90-year-old female from Trelawny.

Both died in December 2021.

3. An 84-year-old female St Elizabeth, who died in February

4. A 48-year-old male from St Elizabeth, who died in March.