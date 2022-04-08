Jamaica reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Thursday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,972 and the death toll to 2,902.

Of the newly reported cases, there were nine females and 13 males with ages ranging from four years to 58 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (seven), St Catherine (five), St Ann (three), St James (three), Clarendon (one), Portland (one), St Thomas (one), and Westmoreland (one).

Meanwhile, the latest death is a 73-year-old woman from St Catherine whose death was recorded in September 2021 under investigation.

The country also recorded 141 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,812.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 4.1 per cent.

There are 16 people hospitalised, one of them critically ill.

There are 304 confirmed active cases on the island.