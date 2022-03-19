Jamaica reports 23 new COVID cases, five deaths

Jamaica reports 23 new COVID cases, five deathsSaturday, March 19, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 23 new cases of the COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.
This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,500 and the death toll to 2,863.
Of the newly reported cases, there were eight females and 15 males with ages ranging from three months to 80 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (six), St James (six), Westmoreland (four), Hanover (two), St Catherine (two), Manchester (one), St Ann (one), and St Elizabeth (one).
Meanwhile, the latest fatalities are five women from St James ages 43, 69, 81, 84 and 90. The deaths were recorded under investigation in August 2021.
Another death was reported as coincidental.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 137 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,112.
The country's positivity rate now stands at 3.3 per cent.
There are confirmed 279 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
