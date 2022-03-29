Jamaica reports 23 new COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Monday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,727 and the death toll to 2,882.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 14 females and nine males with ages ranging from one year to 84 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (eight), St James (five), Westmoreland (four), St Ann (two), Trelawny (two), Clarendon (one), and St Elizabeth (one).

Meanwhile, the latest death is a 77-year-old man from St Catherine whose death was previously reported under investigation in February 2021.

The country also recorded 98 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,984.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 4.9 per cent.

There are 26 people hospitalised, none critically ill.

There are 224 confirmed active cases on the island.