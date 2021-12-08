Jamaica reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Wednesday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,578 and the death toll to 2415.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 15 females and nine males with ages ranging from four years to 92 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (10), St Mary (five), St Ann (three), Clarendon (two), Hanover (one), Portland (one), St Catherine (one), and St James (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are a 60-year-old male from St Catherine, an 81-year-old male also from St Catherine, a 73-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, and an 89-year-old male from St Ann.

The country also recorded 37 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,260.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.