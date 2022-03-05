Jamaica reports 24 new COVID cases, no deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,166. The death toll stands at 2,825.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 10 females and 14 males with ages ranging from five to 85 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (11), Kingston and St Andrew (five), Clarendon (two), St Catherine (two), Hanover (one), Portland (one), St Ann (one), and Westmoreland (one).

Meanwhile, one death was reported under investigation.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 333 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 78,479.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 4.4%.

There are confirmed 468 active cases on the island.

