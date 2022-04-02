Jamaica reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,811.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported four more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,893.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 16 females and nine males, with ages ranging from two years to 81 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann and Hanover (three), Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine (four), Westmoreland and St Elizabeth (one) and St James (nine).

Manchester, Portland, Clarendon, St Mary, St Thomas and Trewlany recorded zero cases.

Meanwhile, the latest death is of a 81-year-old, 62-year-old and 65-year-old female from St Catherine. A 57-year-old male from St Catherine has also died.

The deaths occurred between May to October 2021.

The country also recorded 75 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,282.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 3.3 per cent.