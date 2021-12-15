Jamaica reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Wednesday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 91,868 and the death toll to 2432.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 16 females and nine males with ages ranging from 11 months to 77 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (12), Kingston and St Andrew (six), St Catherine (four), Manchester (two), and Hanover (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims are a 76-year-old male from St James, a 71-year-old male from Hanover, and an 87-year-old female from St Ann.

The deaths occurred between September 18 and December 13.

Four more deaths were reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 28 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,595.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.