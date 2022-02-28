Jamaica reports 25 new COVID cases, no deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities on Sunday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 127,986. The death toll remains at 2,813.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 11 females and 14 males with ages ranging from three years to 100 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (seven), Kingston and St Andrew (five), St Elizabeth (four), Clarendon (three), St Catherine (two), Hanover (one), Manchester (one), St Mary (one), and St Thomas (one).

The country also recorded 284 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 76,987.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 2.6 per cent.

There are 134 people hospitalised, 10 of them critically ill.

There are 633 confirmed active cases on the island.

