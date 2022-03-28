Jamaica reports 25 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities on Sunday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,704 and the death toll to 2,881.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 18 females and seven males with ages ranging from 50 days to 83 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (11), St James (five), St Ann (three), St Catherine (two), Clarendon (one), Manchester (one), St Thomas (one), and Westmoreland (one).

Meanwhile, the latest deaths include a 59-year-old woman from Westmoreland, whose death was reported under investigation in February and an 85-year-old man from Trelawny, whose death was reported under investigation in January.

The country also recorded 56 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,886.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 3.1 per cent.

There are 29 people hospitalised, none critically ill.

There are 212 confirmed active cases on the island.