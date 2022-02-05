Jamaica reports 264 new COVID cases, four deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 264 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period under review.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 125,781 and the death toll to 2,691.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 154 females and 110 males with ages ranging from one day to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (51), Kingston and St Andrew (48), St James (26), Hanover (20), Manchester (17), Trelawny (16), St Elizabeth (15), Portland (14), Westmoreland (15), Clarendon (12), St Ann (12), St Thomas (12), and St Mary (seven).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include an 80-year-old man from Clarendon, a 72-year-old man from Clarendon, and an 89-year-old man from St Elizabeth, all recorded in January.

A 75-year-old male from St Catherine was also among the latest deaths recorded in February.

Two other deaths were reported as under investigation.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 372 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,281.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 25.2 per cent.

There are 4,615 confirmed active cases on the island.

