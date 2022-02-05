Jamaica reports 264 new COVID cases, four deaths

Jamaica reports 264 new COVID cases, four deathsSaturday, February 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Friday reported 264 new cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period under review.
This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 125,781 and the death toll to 2,691.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 154 females and 110 males with ages ranging from one day to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (51), Kingston and St Andrew (48), St James (26), Hanover (20), Manchester (17), Trelawny (16), St Elizabeth (15), Portland (14), Westmoreland (15), Clarendon (12), St Ann (12), St Thomas (12), and St Mary (seven).
Meanwhile, the latest victims include an 80-year-old man from Clarendon, a 72-year-old man from Clarendon, and an 89-year-old man from St Elizabeth, all recorded in January.
A 75-year-old male from St Catherine was also among the latest deaths recorded in February.
Two other deaths were reported as under investigation.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 372 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 71,281.
The country's positivity rate now stands at 25.2 per cent.
There are 4,615 confirmed active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy