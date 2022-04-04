Jamaica reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Saturday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the island to 128,869.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported one more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,876.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 19 females and seven males, with ages ranging from four years to 78 years.

Meanwhile, the latest death is an 84-year-old male from Hanover. The death occurred in September 2021.

The country also recorded 67 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,425.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 3.0 per cent.