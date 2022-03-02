Jamaica reports 26 new COVID cases, no deaths

Jamaica reports 26 new COVID cases, no deathsWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Tuesday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and no virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period.
This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,079. The death toll stands at 2,814.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 14 females and 12 males with ages ranging from six days to 86 years.
The cases were recorded in St James (11), Kingston and St Andrew (four), Hanover (three), Manchester (two), St Catherine (two), Clarendon (one), Portland (one), St Ann (one), and Westmoreland (one).
Meanwhile, one death was reported under investigation.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 323 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 77,593.
The positivity rate in the latest round of testing was 1.6 per cent.
There are 600 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy