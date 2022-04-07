Jamaica reports 26 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities on Wednesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,950 and the death toll to 2,901.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 13 females and 13 males with ages ranging from five months to 75 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (seven), Clarendon (six), Kingston and St Andrew (five), St Ann (three), St Catherine (two), Hanover (one), Manchester (one), and Westmoreland (one).

Meanwhile, the latest death included a 65-year-old man from St James whose death was recorded in August 2021 and an 81-year-old man from St Catherine whose death was recorded in September 2021. Both deaths were previously reported under investigation.

Three more deaths were reported as coincidental.

The country also recorded 83 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,671.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was three per cent.

There are 16 people hospitalised, one of them critically ill.

There are 263 confirmed active cases on the island.