Jamaica reports 276 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Wednesday reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 93,226 and the death toll to 2,469.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 142 females and 134 males with ages ranging from 22 days to 92 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (66), St James (74), St Ann (39), Hanover (18), Trelawny (16), St Mary (nine), Westmoreland (eight), Manchester (five), Clarendon (four), St Elizabeth (three), Portland (two), and St Thomas (two).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include three males (ages 82, 91, and 94) and two females ages 78 and 87, all from Trelawny. Another death was reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 110 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,442.

