Jamaica reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death on Tuesday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 91,249 and the confirmed deaths to 2,392.

The new cases comprise 16 females and 11 males with ages ranging from six years to 94 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, eight of the cases were recorded in St James, seven in St Mary, five in St Ann, three in Westmoreland, two in Trelawny, and one each in Manchester and St Catherine.

No new cases were reported for Kingston and St Andrew, Hanover, Clarendon, Portland, St Elizabeth, and St Thomas.

The latest victim is an 82-year-old female from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation.

The ministry further reported 103 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries tally to 62,642.

