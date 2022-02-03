Jamaica reports 283 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 283 new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities on Wednesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 125,250 and the death toll to 2,677.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 149 females and 134 males, with ages ranging from one year to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (97), St Catherine (47), St James (36), St Thomas (22), Manchester (19), St Elizabeth (19), Westmoreland (13), Clarendon (11), St Ann (eight), Trelawny (six), St Mary (two), Portland (two), and Hanover (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include an 89-year-old female and a 70-year-old male, both from Kingston and St Andrew. The deaths occurred in January 2022.

Another death was reported as coincidental and six other deaths were reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 200 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 70,614.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 25.4 per cent.

There are 455 people hospitalised, 17 of them critically ill.

There are 5,878 confirmed active cases on the island.

