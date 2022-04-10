Jamaica reports 28 new COVID cases, no deaths

Jamaica reports 28 new COVID cases, no deathsSunday, April 10, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and zero fatalities on Saturday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 120,020. The death toll remains at 2,914.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 18 females and 10 males, with ages ranging from one day to 108 years.
The cases were recorded in Clarendon (four), Hanover, (two), Kingston and St Andrew (four), Portland (one), St Ann (two), St Catherine (five), St Elizabeth (one), St James (five), St Mary (one), Trelawny (two) and Westmoreland (one).
The country also recorded 75 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,958.
The country's positivity rate now stands at 4.7 per cent.
