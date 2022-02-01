Jamaica reports 294 new COVID cases, five deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 294 new cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities on Monday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 124,806 and the death toll to 2,663.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 175 females and 119 males with ages ranging from 59 days to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (137), St Catherine (38), St James (38), Portland (26), Westmoreland (20), St Thomas (13), Manchester (six), Trelawny (six), Hanover (four), Clarendon (three), St Ann (one), St Elizabeth (one), and St Mary (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victims include a 65-year-old female from St Ann, a 96-year-old female from St Mary, an 89-year-old male from St Catherine, and a 74-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

A 43-year-old female from Clarendon whose death was previously reported under investigation was also among the latest deaths.

The deaths were recorded between September 18 and January 30.

The country also recorded 200 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 70,203.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 16.1 per cent.

There are 480 people hospitalised, 24 of them are critically ill.

There are 7,782 confirmed active cases on the island.

