Jamaica reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Thursday reported 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,786.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported one more virus-related death. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,889.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 15 females and 14 males, with ages ranging from one year to 71 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (11), Kingston and St Andrew, St James (five), (four), St Mary (three), St Thomas (two), Clarendon, St Catherine,

Westmoreland and Hanover (one).

Meanwhile, the latest death is of a 79-year-old male from Westmoreland, who died in September 2021.

The country also recorded 78 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,207.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 3.8 per cent.