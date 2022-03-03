Jamaica reports 29 new COVID cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Wednesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,108 and the death toll to 2,815.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 17 females and 12 males, with ages ranging from 10 months to 93 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (six), St Elizabeth (four), Manchester (three), St Catherine (three), St James (three), St Ann (two), Westmoreland (two), Clarendon (one), Hanover (one), Portland (one), St Mary (one), St Thomas (one), and Trelawny (one).

The country also recorded 267 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 77,860.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 4.6 per cent. There are 107 people hospitalised, seven of them critically ill.

There are 568 confirmed active cases on the island.

