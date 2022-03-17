Jamaica reports 30 new COVID cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 30 new cases of the COVID-19 and two fatalities on Wednesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,456 and the death toll to 2,857.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 16 females and 14 males, with ages ranging from one year to 91 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (10), Clarendon (seven), St Ann (three), St Catherine (three), Westmoreland (three), St Elizabeth (two), Manchester (one), and St James (one).

Meanwhile, the latest deaths are a 62-year-old female and a 41-year-old male, both from St James. The deaths were recorded in August 2021 as under investigation.

The country also recorded 138 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 78,868.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing was 4.8 per cent.

There are 63 people hospitalised, two of them critically ill.

There are 252 confirmed active cases on the island.

