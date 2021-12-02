Jamaica reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Jamaica reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, six deathsThursday, December 02, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths on Thursday pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 91,304 and the confirmed deaths to 2,402.
The new cases comprise 15 females and 17 males with ages ranging from two years to 92 years.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 11 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, seven in Kingston and St Andrew, three each in St James and St Mary, two each in Hanover, St Thomas and Westmoreland, and one each in Clarendon and St Elizabeth.
The latest victims are:
- A 42-year-old female from St Catherine;
- A 66-year-old female from St Catherine;
- An 83-year-old male from St Elizabeth;
- A 39-year-old female from St Elizabeth;
- A 37-year-old female from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation; and
- An 87-year-old female from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation.
The ministry further reported 36 new recoveries, which pushed total recoveries to 62,702.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
