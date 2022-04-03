Jamaica reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Saturday, April 2, 2022, reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,843.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported three more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,896.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 22 females and 10 males, with ages ranging from one year to 87 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (11), Kingston and St Andrew (10), St Mary (three), St Ann and Hanover (two), Manchester, Westmoreland, St Elizabeth and St Catherine (one).

Portland, Clarendon, St Thomas and Trewlany recorded zero cases.

Meanwhile, the latest death is of a 93-year-old male from St Catherine, a 79-year-old male from Hanover, and an 87-year-old female from St James.

The deaths occurred between March 2021 and January 2022.

The country also recorded 76 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,358.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 4.3 per cent.