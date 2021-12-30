Jamaica reports 365 new COVID-19 cases, majority in Kingston and St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Thursday reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death.

This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 93,591 and the death toll to 2,470.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 202 females and 263 males with ages ranging from four months to 88 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (293), St James (25), St Catherine (21), Portland (six), Clarendon (five), St Mary (five), Manchester (four), St Thomas (three), Westmoreland (two), and St Elizabeth (one).

Meanwhile, the latest victim is a 50-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. The death occurred on December 28.

The country also recorded 66 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,508.

