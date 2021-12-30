Jamaica reports 365 new COVID-19 cases, majority in Kingston and St Andrew

Jamaica reports 365 new COVID-19 cases, majority in Kingston and St AndrewThursday, December 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Thursday reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death.
This brings the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 93,591 and the death toll to 2,470.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 202 females and 263 males with ages ranging from four months to 88 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (293), St James (25), St Catherine (21), Portland (six), Clarendon (five), St Mary (five), Manchester (four), St Thomas (three), Westmoreland (two), and St Elizabeth (one).
Meanwhile, the latest victim is a 50-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. The death occurred on December 28.
The country also recorded 66 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 65,508.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy